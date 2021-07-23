What the papers say – July 23

Changes to isolation rules lead many of Friday’s papers, with hopes the move will put the brakes on the so-called pingdemic.
The Times writes supermarket depot workers will be exempt from quarantine if they are pinged as a contact of a Covid case, as ministers seek to avoid food shortages.
The i and Daily Express carry a similar story, the paper saying hundreds of thousands will be able to avoid isolation if they are fully vaccinated and test negative every day.
Metro leads with the headline “Ping in the Army”, writing one MP has suggested the armed forces could be used to keep supermarket shelves filled.
And the Daily Mail carries calls from business leaders looking to “save the UK from the paralysing effects of the pingdemic”.
Covid also leads The Daily Telegraph with a study suggesting testing of school pupils, rather than isolating school groups, is just as effective in halting transmission.
The Independent writes the infection rate among those aged 20 to 29 is at record levels.
While the Daily Star has a mocked up missing poster for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, saying he “disappeared at the start of the pandemic and has only been spotted once or twice since”.
The Guardian leads with reaction to the 3% pay rise for NHS staff, with the health service required to find around £500 million of the total bill.
A review into supply chain finance and the description of financier Lex Greensill’s relationship with Government as “extraordinarily privileged” leads the Financial Times.
And the Daily Mirror carries an interview with the mother of Ben Needham, who disappeared on Kos 30 years ago.