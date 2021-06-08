Yousaf hails ‘enormous efforts’ of vaccinators six months since first Scots jab

Humza Yousaf vaccine

Scotland’s Health Secretary has hailed the “enormous efforts of our vaccination teams” six months after the first coronavirus jab was administered in the country.

Since then, 3,386,321 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination in Scotland as of Monday, while 2,251,259 have had both doses.

Humza Yousaf, who took over as Health Secretary from Jeane Freeman after last month’s election, hailed the six-month milestone as a “momentous day”.

He said: “Six months ago, on 8 December, the first vaccinations against Covid-19 were given in Scotland to those carrying out the vaccination programme.

“It was a momentous day – science gave us hope and we started on a journey which will gradually allow us to move back towards normality.

“It is incredible to see how well the rollout has progressed in that time.

“Three-quarters of the adult population in Scotland have received their first dose, and half are now fully vaccinated.

“We remain on track to vaccinate all over-18s with their first doses by the end of July.

“This is down to the enormous efforts of our vaccination teams up and down the country and I want to thank each and every one of them and, of course, every individual who has taken up their offer of a vaccine.”

Delighted to roll up my sleeve & get my first dose of vaccine. Thank you to Louise (and all our NHS staff) who took good care of me If you are aged 18-29yrs you can register online & receive notice of your appointment by text or emailhttps://t.co/s2qMSIcPZ5#RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/oF93LSeEUV — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 24, 2021

Mr Yousaf received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Caird Hall in Dundee on May 24.

He added: “Scotland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is now in the final stages of fully vaccinating the first nine priority groups and as we continue to work our way out of the pandemic and combat new variants we want to protect as many people as possible.

“We would urge everyone to please take up the offer of a vaccine when it is offered.

“Not only does this allow us to edge further towards normality, it also protects our loved ones and our local communities.