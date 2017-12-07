Boris Johnson ‘travelling to Iran to try and secure release of jailed Briton’

Boris Johnson is reportedly travelling to Iran this weekend to try and secure the release of jailed British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government, having been arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (Family handout/PA)

She is facing a further court appearance this month, following threats to increase her sentence by five years as a result of a gaffe by Mr Johnson.

The Foreign Secretary wrongly told a parliamentary committee that she had been in Iran to train journalists. He later acknowledged that this was not the case.

The Foreign Office refused to confirm the trip.