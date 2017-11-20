What the papers say – November 20

Robert Mugabe’s refusal to stand down as president of Zimbabwe despite being removed as leader of the ruling Zanu-PF party receives widespread coverage in Monday’s papers.

A possible concession by the Government on the cost of leaving the EU also features prominently, as do the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary and the return of I’m A Celebrity.

While leading with Mr Mugabe’s defiant actions, the Daily Telegraph also reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond has put Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to up the figure she is prepare to pay for the divorce bill.

The Financial Times says Mrs May is expected to secure approval from Cabinet over a higher sum on Monday, to bring the UK’s offer closer to the EU’s 60 billion euro (£53bn) figure.

Some of Britain’s best universities have secretly hired investigators to gather information on their alumni’s wealth in order to target them for donations, according to a Daily Mail investigation.

The Royal Family bring in £1.8 billion for the UK economy a year, the Daily Express reports on its front page, which also carries a new portrait of the Queen and Philip.

And the Daily Mirror says it has heard from former Conservative defence ministers with concerns over the party’s cuts to armed forces budgets.