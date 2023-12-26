Prolific speed camera dubbed the Beast of Broadwaters catches a motorist every hour

The camera, on the north-bound side of the A449 Wolverhampton Road, at Broadwaters, Kidderminster, has caught 4,293 drivers over the past 12 months.

On the road out of Kidderminster, heading towards open countryside and shortly before the speed limit changes to 40mph, it is ideally located to catch drivers who fail to pay attention – and has certainly been earning its corn.

The Beast – one of the more polite nicknames it has been given – is the most prolific camera in North Worcestershire, churning out an average of 12 fixed-penalty notices every day.

Of the 4,293 tickets issued, 4,076 – 95 per cent – have been for comparatively low-level speeding offences where the driver has been travelling at 42mph or less.

It is not the busiest speed camera in the West Mercia force area – the camera on the A518 Trench Lock in Telford has issued a remarkable 8,811 tickets over the same period of time – but it has certainly picked up something of a reputation.