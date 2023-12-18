National Express West Midlands commits to extend discounted single bus fares scheme

The bus operator has confirmed its continued participation in the government’s £2 single fare cap scheme.

The initiative, which first launched in January as part of the government’s Help for Households scheme, has been warmly received by customers across the region.

Over 12.5 million bus passenger journeys have been made on National Express West Midlands services using the single fare offer since the beginning of the year.

Alex Jensen, CEO for National Express UK, Ireland and Germany, said: “Bus is by far the most popular form of public transport here in the West Midlands, so we are pleased to be working with Transport for West Midlands and the Department for Transport to extend the £2 single ticket until the end of 2024.

“More people using buses is good for the economy, good for the environment and good for wider society.

"Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there’s never been a better time to get onboard.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Buses are the backbone of public transport in the West Midlands, connecting communities and accounting for tens of thousands of journeys every single day.

“That’s why it’s so important we keep fares low and affordable, which is exactly what today’s confirmation by National Express West Midlands does.

"We already have some of the lowest and simplest bus fares in the UK, and now this £2 cap allows us to go even further.

“Ultimately we want more people to use our buses to help cut congestion and carbon emissions.

"That’s why we have provided £40 million to keep bus services going during this challenging time, are building miles of dedicated bus lanes to make services more reliable and attractive, and are investing in measures such as the try-before-you-buy incentive scheme announced last week.”

The £2 adult fare cap will continue to be available to all customers purchasing single tickets via the National Express West Midlands mTicket app or on-board using cash or contactless between now and the end of 2024.