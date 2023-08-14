Notification Settings

'All out' Birmingham Airport strike called off at eleventh hour

By Isabelle Parkin

An "all-out" strike at Birmingham Airport has been called off at the eleventh hour as union members accept an improved pay offer.

Birmingham Airport

Plane refuelers employed by Menzies Aviation were planning to walk out on Tuesday after rejecting a nine per cent pay rise.

However, while preparing to take strike action, Menzies made a revised offer which will see staff given a nine per cent pay rise in addition to a one-off payment of £750.

The new offer will also see temporary staff made permanent and communications technology upgraded.

Members of Unite the Union, who represent the striking workers, were balloted on the offer which was then accepted.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: "From the very outset of this dispute Unite has been clear that Menzies could afford to make our members an improved offer and that has shown to be the case."

Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, added: "Our members were able to secure an improved offer by standing firm, together.

"This deal proves that Unite’s laser like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is paying direct financial dividends for workers."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

