20 vehicles caught speeding by police in motorway speed check

The speed checks were carried out between Junction 3 and Junction 2 on the motorway by the Central Motorway Police Group.
Officers were on the lookout for offenders at around midday on Monday.
Drivers were advised to watch their speed, after 20 motorists were reported exceeding the 60mph limit.
M5 J3 to J2 we are currently conducting a speed check in the 60s. Please watch your speed. In the last 10mins we have recorded 20 speeds all over 75mph. #fatal4 5419 pic.twitter.com/LDv6xJHsdw— CMPG (@CMPG) May 4, 2023