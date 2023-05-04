Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

20 vehicles caught speeding by police in motorway speed check

By Isabelle ParkinSandwellTransportPublished:

Officers clocked 20 motorists speeding on the M5 in a 10-minute period – all travelling at more than 75mph in a 60mph section.

Officers pictured conducting the speed check on the M5
Officers pictured conducting the speed check on the M5

The speed checks were carried out between Junction 3 and Junction 2 on the motorway by the Central Motorway Police Group.

Officers were on the lookout for offenders at around midday on Monday.

Drivers were advised to watch their speed, after 20 motorists were reported exceeding the 60mph limit.

Transport
News
Crime
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Dudley
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News