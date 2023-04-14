Notification Settings

'Multi-vehicle collision' on M6 closes two lanes and leads to long queues

By Eleanor Lawson

Two lanes have been closed on the M6 this evening due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound within J10. Photo: National Highways.
The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway within junction 10 at Walsall, with National Highways reporting the crash just after 7.20pm.

The agency has reported that drivers face delays of up to 40 minutes on approach as a result of the collision. AA traffic map showed queueing traffic stretching back past junction 10A, for the M54.

National Highways traffic officers are currently present at the scene.

An hour later the agency was reporting delays of 90 minutes and five-mile queues as the vehicles were being recovered.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Midlands Police, and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

