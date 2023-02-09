Drivers told to ditch the car in region's radical new transport strategy

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street wants people to consider other forms of transport, such as e-scooters

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has published its new transport blueprint, aimed at meeting climate change targets and tackling congestion.

And slashing car usage is central to the strategy, with local leaders aiming to vastly increase the number of "sustainable local journeys" made via tram, rail, bus, e-scooter and bike.

But first it must find way to improve public transport so that it is a realistic alternative to getting into the car.

Leaders want to improve our bus, tram and train network so that travelling from one end of the West Midlands to another takes just 45 minutes.

The West Midland Combined Authority, led by Mayor Andy Street, is made up of representatives of seven councils including all Black Country councils and Birmingham. It also has constituent members with reduced voting rights, including councils in Staffordshire as well as Shropshire and Telford councils.

A report before tomorrow's WMCA board says the new vision for transport is about "helping people access what they need without needing a driving licence and having to own an expensive vehicle".

The report continues: "This helps both those without access to a car today and those who do.

"Owning a vehicle takes up household spending for an asset which is on average totally unused for 95 per cent of its time.

"This domestic spend could be more productively released and used within the local economy and on improving the quality of life of the individual, their family and local community."

The report sets out "six big moves" required to deliver the new strategy, including tackling the region's high levels of car dependency and ensuring more more places are accessible without the need for a car. Among solutions to our dependence on cars is that people should "walk, wheel, cycle and scoot". But it also accepts that there is a challenge to bring about "behavioural change"

"This is not anti-car," the report says, "but about providing a viable alternative whilst allowing those for whom car may remain the most appropriate choice to still be able to use it, just not without impunity to the impact of that on others living in and using that area."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, said: "This plan sets out how we’re designing neighbourhoods and communities fit for the future – reducing car reliance and making it easier than ever to make more sustainable local journeys.

"Whether it’s 5G, connected vehicles or on demand transport, we’re harnessing new technology and the power of innovation to transform the travel experience for residents right across our region – at the same time as creating jobs and tackling the climate emergency."

Councillor Ian Ward, transport lead for the WMCA and Birmingham Council leader, said the obsession with travelling by car had to end.

He said: "We are facing a climate emergency and a key factor here in the West Midlands is our reliance on private car journeys – the majority of which are under two miles.

"This plan demonstrates that we cannot go on as we have – doing nothing risks increasing traffic congestion, more pollution and higher costs. It undermines our productivity and ability to attract investment.

"It sets out that while we can design safe, convenient and affordable transport services, we also need people to play their part by changing their behaviour and considering whether they do need to make those car journeys."