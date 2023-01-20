Driver in critical condition and teenager seriously hurt after two-car crash on M6

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were called to reports of a collision before Junction 2 of the M6 Southbound in Coventry at 8.20am.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent four ambulances, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance to the scene.
“On arrival, crews discovered a total of four patients.
“The driver of the first car, a woman, was in a critical condition. Fire colleagues worked to remove her from the vehicle and ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before conveying her to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire for more treatment with a doctor travelling on board to provide continued care en route.
“The passenger of the same car, a teenager, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken by land ambulance to the same hospital for further treatment.
“Of the two other patients, one was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require treatment and the second did not wish to be assessed. Both were discharged at the scene.”