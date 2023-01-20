Driver in critical condition and teenager seriously hurt after two-car crash on M6

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were called to reports of a collision before Junction 2 of the M6 Southbound in Coventry at 8.20am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent four ambulances, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival, crews discovered a total of four patients.

“The driver of the first car, a woman, was in a critical condition. Fire colleagues worked to remove her from the vehicle and ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before conveying her to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire for more treatment with a doctor travelling on board to provide continued care en route.

“The passenger of the same car, a teenager, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken by land ambulance to the same hospital for further treatment.