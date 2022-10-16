New photos show huge bridges in place over motorway as drivers warned of delays

The motorway has been closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 since midnight on Saturday, to allow two new bridges to be moved into place. Weighing 2,050 tonnes each, the bridges come as part of a £282 million upgrade to the network.
It means anyone trying to get to Birmingham Airport or the NEC today faces a significant delay to their journey.
National Highways tweeted on Saturday night to say the "planned bridge lift is progressing well" and to "expect delays in the area", with 30-minute delays reported in Solihull on Sunday afternoon as drivers headed down alternative routes.
The motorway is expected to reopen at 5am on Monday.
National Highways has issued advice for motorists travelling to the airport over the weekend.
If you're travelling northbound on the M42, you will need to follow the diversion route via the A45.
If you're travelling southbound, you will be able to leave the M42 at Junction 6. However, National Highways: West Midlands advise that all traffic will be doing the same you'll have to allow "plenty of extra travel time."
There are going to be delays for those travelling on and around the M42, and drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys across the board.