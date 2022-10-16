New photos show huge bridges in place over motorway as drivers warned of delays

Work being done to lift the bridge across the M42 into place

The motorway has been closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 since midnight on Saturday, to allow two new bridges to be moved into place. Weighing 2,050 tonnes each, the bridges come as part of a £282 million upgrade to the network.

It means anyone trying to get to Birmingham Airport or the NEC today faces a significant delay to their journey.

A plane takes off from Birmingham Airport, where drivers face delays due to the motorway closure

National Highways tweeted on Saturday night to say the "planned bridge lift is progressing well" and to "expect delays in the area", with 30-minute delays reported in Solihull on Sunday afternoon as drivers headed down alternative routes.

Delays in the Solihull area due to the M42 closure

The motorway is expected to reopen at 5am on Monday.

National Highways has issued advice for motorists travelling to the airport over the weekend.

If you're travelling northbound on the M42, you will need to follow the diversion route via the A45.

Work is taking place this weekend to lift a bridge onto the M42

If you're travelling southbound, you will be able to leave the M42 at Junction 6. However, National Highways: West Midlands advise that all traffic will be doing the same you'll have to allow "plenty of extra travel time."