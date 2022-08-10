Advice for travellers as roads set to be busier than usual during heatwave and rail strikes

Holidaymakers are set to take to the road this weekend in the heatwave with train staff on strike

With much the UK's rail network set to be crippled on Saturday when staff at nine train companies walk out - and with further strikes planned for August 18 and 20 - more holidaymakers and football fans are set to take to the roads to reach their destinations.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys, especially in the midsts of an amber heat warning that will grip most of England and parts of Wales from Thursday until Sunday.

Although not expected to reach the record-breaking temperatures of last month, the Met Office has said the mercury could reach 36C in some places such as South East England, with temperatures in the Black Country set to top 30C over the next four days.

Network planners at National Highways anticipate the West Midlands region as a whole being very busy this weekend with all key holiday routes - including the M5 to the south, M6 to the north and M54/A5 to Wales - expected to see large amounts of traffic.

A spokeswoman for the agency said: "In addition there is a full football programme this weekend so there will be a lot of football fans on the move.

"The rail strike means more people are likely to be taking to the roads adding to traffic numbers."

On Saturday Wolves welcome Fulham to Molineux at 3pm, with hundreds of away fans expected to make the trip up from London. Everton fans will also be making their way to Villa Park for the 12.30pm kick-off against Aston Villa, with fans from Manchester United and Bournemouth also set to pass through the region as they head to respective away games at Brentford and Manchester City.

Shrewsbury Town supporters will be heading to Wycombe Wanderers while Walsall will be hosting Stevenage.

Paul Beecher, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “It is always important to plan ahead for your journey. This advice is no different during periods of hot weather and during the summer holiday season.

“We urge everyone travelling to be well prepared and check their vehicles before setting out. These safety checks include checking your tyres, oil and coolant levels and importantly, ensuring you are carrying plenty of drinking water, fluids and provisions. You can visit our website to find out more information about travelling during hot weather.

“We want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely, so please plan ahead and check travel conditions before starting your journey.”

On Saturday drivers from nine train operators will strike as union Aslef stages a walkout in a pay dispute.

West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry are among the nine operators hit as well as Arriva Rail London, Great Western Railway, LNER, Greater Anglia, London Overground, Southeastern and Hull Trains, with no trains being run by any of those operators on August 13.

Transport for Wales, which is operating on Saturday, is warning that services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham and along the North Wales Coast are expected to be very busy with the other operators with West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry not operating.

The following week members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) are set to strike on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, as the row over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions continues.

On those days staff at Network Rail and 14 operators - West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, c2c, Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express and GTR (including Gatwick Expres) - will join picket lines.

Severely reduced timetables will be in operation on those strike days, as well as Friday, August 19.

In a statement West Midlands Railway warned passengers: "Our advice to customers is to only travel if your journey is essential and you have no other means of transport available."

An Avanti West Coast statement added: "On 18 and 20 August, customers should expect our existing timetable to be reduced significantly and those services that do run are expected to be very busy.

"We strongly advise you to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on 18 or 20 August. If your journey is essential, please plan ahead as your entire journey will likely be severely disrupted. The days after industrial action will also be affected. We will announce revised timetables as soon as possible."

Although its staff are not taking part in the strikes on August 18and 20, Transport for Wales has said it is "unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure" due to staff from the company that looks after the tracks and signals going on strike.

"The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 18 August and 20 August. We’ll have more information on our timetable soon.

"Please plan ahead and make sure to check your entire journey."

How to check your vehicle in a heatwave

National Highways reports that traffic officers deal with 85,000 breakdowns every year, with nearly half of those caused by vehicles running out of fuel, poor tyre maintenance, power loss and engine trouble.

The agency has issued a checklist drivers should follow to ensure they don't join those statistics.

Tyre tread

All tyres must have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.

To check your tyres are legal, place a 20p coin into the main grooves of the tread in three separate places on each tyre. If you can’t see the raised outer rim of the coin (with the words “TWENTY PENCE” engraved), then the tyre has sufficient tread depth.

Drivers should also check each tyre to make sure there are no cuts, bulges or other damage to the tyre walls. Check every tyre, including the spare.

National Highways warns that tyres without the legally required tread levels can adversely affect grip, braking distance and steering. Anyone stopped by the police and found with illegal tyres could receive a £2,500 fine and three penalty points per tyre.

Tyre pressure

Before setting off on a long/significant journey, check that tyre pressures are suitable for the load. Most fuel and service stations have an air machine for checking and inflating tyres.

Each vehicle has a different recommended tyre pressure, which may vary depending on the load being carried. These details are usually found on the inside of the driver’s door, petrol cap or in your vehicle manual.

Fuel

Check fuel levels and if possible, always keep the tank at least one quarter full to avoid running out mid-journey. If going on a long journey, it's recommended filling up before setting out, which can also help avoid the higher costs at motorway service stations as well as avoiding breakdowns mid-journey which can cause long-term damage to the engine, fuel tank, fuel pump and fuel filter.

Drivers can also received a Fixed Penalty Notice in some locations if the breakdown was foreseeable, which includes running out of fuel.

Oil

Use your dipstick to check oil regularly and before any long journey, and top up if needed. Take the car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Screen wash

Always keep screen wash topped up to clear any debris or dirt off the windscreen and ensure visibility is good.

Lights

If indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights aren’t working properly, it can put people at risk and can be a reason for the vehicle to fail its MoT.

Those travelling this weekend are also advised to:

Take bottles of water before setting out to ensure everyone travelling stays hydrated

Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

Check the weather forecast for your destination

Check your vehicle before you leave

Carry essential summer supplies such as snacks that won’t melt or get ruined in the heat, hats and sun block

Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys.

Paul Beecher, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “It is always important to plan ahead for your journey. This advice is no different during periods of hot weather and during the summer holiday season.