More closures at M6 Junction 10 next month as bridge demolition begins

A new bridge can be seen taking shape next to the older two-lane bridge

National Highways has revealed that the motorway bridge spanning Junction 10 of the M6 will be demolished next month, having been replaced by a newer and wider structure to tackle congestion.

The south bridge at the Walsall junction, which is around 50 years old, is to be removed over the weekend of May 6- 9, with the north bridge expected to be demolished a few weeks later.

Two new bridges, which will each carry four lanes of traffic instead of the current two, have been constructed next to the existing bridges to minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities.

In order for the demolition of the south bridge to take place safely, both carriageways of the motorway will be closed over the weekend while the structure is removed.

National Highways is advising drivers that there will be an "up and over" diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at Junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

The closures will take place from 8pm on Friday, May 6 until 6am on Monday, May 9.

Meanwhile two weeks of overnight closures have started to resurface the road on the roundabout above the motorway.

Until Sunday the A454 Wolverhampton Road is closed westbound from Tempus Drive to the junction with the M6 between 9pm and 5am.

From Monday to Saturday, April 30 the closure will be extended to include the south side of the roundabout and the A454 Black Country Route immediately west of the motorway.

The exit slip road off the northbound carriageway of the M6 and entry slip road on the southbound carriageway will also be closed between 9pm and 5am during this time.

Traffic coming off the M6 southbound at Junction 10 will have to head east along the A454 Wolverhampton Road to Old Pleck Road. From there drivers will have to divert across the M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to re-join the A454 Black Country Route.