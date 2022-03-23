M6 shut southbound in Staffordshire as air ambulance sent to crash

An air ambulance has been sent to the scene between Junction 11 and Junction 10A.

The southbound carriageway has been shut between the junctions at Cannock and Wolverhampton as a result.

National Highways has announced road users are advised to expect disruption and allow extra journey time.

Road users are advised to follow diversions provided by National Highways.

Congestion is heavy on the motorway leading up to the area, with approximately three miles of queues back to Junction 12 at Cannock.

The diversion route is as follows:

Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs;

Exit the M6 at J11 and join the A460 westbound.

Continue west on the A460 to the M54 J1.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the M54 eastbound.

Continue east on the M54 to re-join the M6 at J10A.

The crash comes as the M6 southbound had three out of four lanes also closed earlier this morning due to three lorries colliding.