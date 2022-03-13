Manor Way is closing between Grange Road and the M5. Photo: Google

Both carriageways of the A456 Manor Way in Halesowen will be temporarily closed between Monday, March 21 and Saturday, March 26.

Manor Way will be closed from the roundabout near Grange Road up to the roundabout which links it with Junction 3 of the M5.

The closures will take place overnight from 7pm until 6am each day so that the road can be resfuraced.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience that these essential resurfacing works will cause to people travelling through Halesowen.

"The works have been scheduled overnight to try to minimise any disruption and a number of alternative routes are in place.

"When the work is complete, it will mean a better driving surface, which I am sure will be welcomed by all who use the road. In the meantime, I would like to thank motorists for their patience."