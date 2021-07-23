Pipe bursts sending water gushing high into air

By Jamie BrassingtonHalesowenTransportPublished:

A water pipe has burst along a Black Country road sending water gushing high into the air.

The burst pipe. Photo: Google
The pipe burst in a set of roadworks in Huntingtree Road, Halesowen, on Friday.

Water could be seen flowing dozens of feet into the air as traffic passed by.

Roadworks are currently taking place along the road at the junction near to Dunstall Road.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

