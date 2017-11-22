Menu

Advertising

This humanoid robot can mimic the actions of its operator

Science & Technology | Published:

Toyota’s T-HR3 brings the domestic robot a step closer to reality.

Toyota has unveiled a new humanoid robot (Toyota)

A new humanoid robot that can copy the actions of its human operator – including building Lego and dancing on one foot – has been unveiled by Toyota.

The T-HR3, the third instalment by Toyota’s Partner Robot Division, relies on a remote control manoeuvring system which uses a range of sensors to directly mirror the user’s movements to the robot.

The T-HR3 can also assist those stuck in disaster-stricken areas as the robot can be controlled remotely from the Master Manoeuvring System – a large chair equipped with 16 master controls.

Toyota's Partner Robot Division (Toyota, Japan)
(Toyota)

“Looking ahead, the core technologies developed for this platform will help inform and advance future development of robots to provide ever-better mobility for all.”

The T-HR3 robot comes with motors, reduction gears and torque sensors which are collectively called the Torque Servo Modules.

Toyota's Partner Robot Division (Toyota, Japan)
(Toyota)

Video footage of the robot shows that when the operator moves their head or waves their hand, the robot does the same.

Although the robot may look big and clunky, the video demonstrates that the T-HR3 is able to carry out intricate tasks too, which include holding a small ball and placing it on a pole – so who knows, it might even be able to make a great cup of tea!

Science & Technology

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News