This humanoid robot can mimic the actions of its operator

A new humanoid robot that can copy the actions of its human operator – including building Lego and dancing on one foot – has been unveiled by Toyota.

The T-HR3, the third instalment by Toyota’s Partner Robot Division, relies on a remote control manoeuvring system which uses a range of sensors to directly mirror the user’s movements to the robot.

The T-HR3 can also assist those stuck in disaster-stricken areas as the robot can be controlled remotely from the Master Manoeuvring System – a large chair equipped with 16 master controls.

(Toyota)

“Looking ahead, the core technologies developed for this platform will help inform and advance future development of robots to provide ever-better mobility for all.”

The T-HR3 robot comes with motors, reduction gears and torque sensors which are collectively called the Torque Servo Modules.

(Toyota)

Video footage of the robot shows that when the operator moves their head or waves their hand, the robot does the same.

Although the robot may look big and clunky, the video demonstrates that the T-HR3 is able to carry out intricate tasks too, which include holding a small ball and placing it on a pole – so who knows, it might even be able to make a great cup of tea!