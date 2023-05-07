Rain fails to dampen spirits for thousands attending coronation community parties

West Midlands Deputy Lord Lieutenant Professor Martin Levermore and Wolverhampton Mayor Sandra Samuels at the children's party at Bantock Museum in Finchfield.

The coronation screening in the grounds of Dudley's historic Himley Hall.

Around 100 patriotic and hardy souls turned up at Dudley's Himley Park to watch the historic and moving ceremony on a huge outdoor screen laid on by the council for those who were really hoping for a dry day.

Nevertheless the drizzle failed to dampen the mood as those who made the journey brought deck chairs, picnics, and even champagne to literally soak up the atmosphere.

At the climax of the Westminster Abbey service when the monarch was finally crowned the grounds fell almost silent for the moment with only the sound of an excited youngster saying, "Charles is going to to be crowned now", heard followed by a hush.

Michael and Harrison Jones with Stacey Dalton, from Wombourne.

Among them were Stacey Dalton, of Bridgnorth Avenue, Wombourne, who was her son Harrison, nine, and partner Mike Jones. She says: "We're here to watch the coronation with others. We enjoy the tradition and symbolism that has been passed down from Queen Elizabeth II and previous monarchs.

"It doesn't get more British than sitting out in the rain to watch the coronation does it? It's great.

"The service had been lovely. I like the singing and all of the music, seeing all the clothes that everyone was wearing in the procession. it's been really nice. It's been a very momentous occasion."

Civil servants Lindsey Jaynes, 39, and James Topping, 48, of Nottingham Way, Quarry Bank, Dudley, brought their daughter Matilda, aged 11 months. Ms Jaynes says: "It's been wet, but it's a lovely thing to celebrate. Since Matilda's been born we've had the jubilee, the Commonwealth Games, the Queen's funeral and now the King's coronation so she's had a quite a busy first year.

"We thought' we'd come and celebrate with everybody else."

Andrea Porter, 58, with and Roy Whitehead, 64, of Stourbridge, were among those finding it an emotional moment at Himley Hall

Retired firefighter Roy Whitehead, 64, of Maypole Drive, Stourbridge, was watching with Andrea Porter, 58, an administrator, who says: "I remember being in London for Charles's first wedding to Princess Diana. I was 17 and selling souvenirs with my local Girls' Brigade group. A lot has happened since then."

"Watching the coronation has been quite emotional. I didn't expect that feeling. It's the memories and seeing today's procession."

Mr Whitehead added: "I think what's been in everybody's minds is whether Charles would get to be king or whether the succession would skip a generation, but that's not happened and he's made it.

"There's split views over the coronation even between myself and Andrea. May be it's time to let bygones be bygones and move on now."

Grace Rochelle, from Walsall, with Kirsten, Jenna and Jeannette Burke from Dudley toasting the King and Queen at Himley Hall.

Grace Rochelle, 24, of Walsall, says: "It's been better than I thought it would be. The service has been traditional and very nice. It's history in he making. There's definitely more people here than I thought there'd be.

"It was belting it down we we arrived at 10am and we thought only us would be coming."

She was in a group including administrator Jeanette Burke, 68, of Lower Gornal, Dudley, who says: "We set up our gazebo and got the wine and bubbly out. It's about coming together as a community watch instead of watching in our ow homes.

"The fact that others are here and made the effort shows that it is quite an important day that we want to be a part of. After all, it's not something that happens often."

Gwen Lavender, 79, of Sedgley, braving the showers with daughter Sharon Brown, 50, at Himley Hall.

Gwen Lavender, 79, of The Northway, Sedgley, arrived with her daughter Sharon Brown, 50, who travelled from her home in Cornwall to spend the day with her mother. Mrs Lavender says: "I feel a bit cold, but it's been worth it to watch Charles crowned.

"I remember the 1953 coronation. We weren't rich and didn't have a TV, but one of the neighbours did and about 15 of us sat round a small black and white set to watch it. I was about 10-years-old. Today brings back memories."

Ms Brown adds: "We've enjoyed it. We love Camilla."

Health visitor Jemma Cartwright, 35, of Botany Drive, Gornal, was with husband Joseph, 37, children Olivia, 11, and William, seven. Mrs Cartwright says: "It's been brilliant and everyone's in good spirits despite the rain. I found the service moving.

Teaching assistant Sharon Hill, of Hobart Road, Heath Hayes, Cannock, says: "It's really nice to be here with my family and friends."

Liz McLachlan with Pat Allcock and Judith Hughes at Dorothy Parkes Centre, in Smethwick.

Other events included a coronation party at Smethwick's Dorothy Parkes Centre, in Church Road, held in partnership with Smethwick Heritage Centre where more than 90 guests joined the staff and volunteers to watch the ceremony on a big screen provided by Black Country Touring.

This was followed by a celebration lunch, a performance by the Jookulele Band from Halesowen and a royal themed quiz provided with the help of funding from Sandwell Council of Voluntary Service.

Dorothy Parkes Centre chief executive Robert Bruce says: “This has been a fantastic way to witness and celebrate an historical occasion. The local community have come together to enjoy a great day and which will live long in the memory.”

Chris Sutton, Centre Manager, at Smethwick Heritage Centre, said “This has been a wonderful way to celebrate this momentous occasion in partnership with Dorothy Parkes Centre. We thank the Jookulele Band and SCVO for their contribution by way of funding. It has been a right Royal indoor street party!”

Smethwick Heritage Centre manager Chris Sutton, Centre Manager adds: "This has been a wonderful way to celebrate this momentous occasion. It has been a right royal indoor street party.”

Among the events in Wolverhampton was a children's party at Bantock Museum, in Finchfield Road, Finchfield. Civic guests included West Midlands Deputy Lord Lieutenant Professor Martin Levermore and Wolverhampton Mayor Sandra Samuels and consort Mr Karl Samuels.

Jasbinder Chahal(second left) with her neighbours, friends and family in Brookdale Drive, Penn, in Wolverhampton.

While around 40 residents, of Brookdale Drive, Penn, turned on the style for a driveway party hosted by nurse Jasbinder Chahal, 58, and family.

Mrs Chahal says: "When I realised it wasn't going to be sunny I dashed to Argos on Friday to get a marquee which we put up to make sure we could still have the party.

"I missed the ceremony on the telly due to getting the buffet ready, but I'll be watching it on catch up streaming."

The guests tucked into royal themed cakes, sandwiches, sausage rolls and pakoras at the afternoon party.

Her daughter Rupy Jary, 35, a manager, says: "I love a good party and what better reason to have a party than to celebrate our new king with all the neighbours."

"We were born in England, our parents were born here too and we love to celebrate that. It's the place we call home. We are very grateful for the opportunities our grandparents got here and we're going to celebrate every occasion that goes with living in this country.

"It's going really well with a really good turnout. We put everything together last night. It's been busy, but it's been great."

Jay Jary, 41, a also manager, says: "This was a chance to generate some spirit in the street and get to know everybody. we've been organising everything as well as looking after her 19-month-old twin daughters Jasleen and Avaleen."

Youngsters celebrate at Halesowen/ Dudley Yemeni Community Association, in Highfield Lane, Halesowen.

Activities were also laid on by 50 volunteers at the Halesowen/Dudley Yemini Community Association, in Highfield Lane, Halesowen. Teaching assistant Nora Thafer, of Broome Close, Hasbury, says: "This is special for us to be able to teach our children about the coronation celebration and about Britain."

In Walsall, events included a faith walk organised by Black Country Innovate following a route from St Matthews' Church, in St Mathew's Close to Aisha Mosque, in Rutter Street, Caldmore, as part of a series of walks organised by the national body Fayre Share Foundation.

Coronation faith walkers setting off from St Matthews Church, in Walsall.

Nasar Iqbal of Black Country Innovate says: “This walk of faith will allow us to visit our rich diversity, which exists in our places of worship and the communities that they serve.

" The Royal Family have welcomed people of other faiths and integrated them into British society. We hope this walk celebrating the King’s coronation can help increase community cohesion and integration in Walsall.”

In Wednesbury, a coronation theme spring fair was held at the town's Centre for Oneness, in Potter's Lane.

Sienna Mae Logan-Edwards, Jordan Foster, Hugo Homer and Kionie Bucknol at Dudley's Cadrene Supported Living Community Hub event held at Wellington Road Community Centre.