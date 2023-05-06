Notification Settings

Pub holds fun day for double celebration

By Daniel Walton

A pub is holding a family fun day to celebrate the reopening of their premises and the coronation of King Charles III.

Pictured L/R Tracy Bilboe (entertainer), pub manager Paul Haywood and Ronnie Bilboe (entertainer).

The reopened Boycott Arms, on Upper Ludstone, Wolverhampton, is holding a day a family fun events to celebrate their reopening and to welcome in the new king on Monday, May 8.

A family magic show, headed by magician act and performers Ronnie and Tracey Bilboe (Will E Droppit) will perform at the event and hold a magic workshop showing children how to make their own magic at home.

Ronnie Bilboe, magician, from Tettenhall, said: "On Monday, May 8, me and my wife Tracey will be at the Boycott Arms to help celebrate their reopening and the coronation of King Charles III.

"This is something that we are really looking forward too and have a lot of fun with – I will be performing a magic show and event where kids can come and learn how to juggle, and my wife will be making beautiful balloon models and face painting."

Visitors to the event will also be able to get involved in a circus workshop where they can learn to juggling, perform close-up magic and spin plates.

The magician continued: "We are really looking forward to it, we had so many compliments from our other performances where we dressed up as Victorians and did a live Punch and Judy performance.

"This is something that we really love doing and we really want to keep this going with other events around the are in the future."

Everyone is invited to the reopening and coronation event will take place on Monday, May 8, from 2pm onwards, where there will also be inflatables and bouncy castles for children to enjoy.

