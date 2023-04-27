Hillhampton. Images © Unique Homestays www.uniquehomestays.com

Hillhampton House, situated in rural Worcestershire, was once part of the Witley Court Estate and the ruined palace of Witley Court is cared for today by English Heritage.

From 1843 to 1846 Queen Adelaide, the widow of King William IV, and their royal entourage resided at Witley Court.

Witley Court was built for the Foley Family in the seventeenth century on the site of a former manor house, before being vastly expanded in the early nineteenth century by the architect John Nash for Thomas Foley, 3rd Baron Foley.

The estate was later sold to the Earls of Dudley in 1837 – the first Earl of Dudley is said to have been the one who gave Hillhampton House its Georgian façade.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £5.95 million and the sale comprises the seven-bedroom principal house, four bedroom ancillary accommodation (The Coach House), a two-bedroom property (The Lodge) standing in approximately 7.81 hectares (19.29 acres) of formal gardens, parkland and paddocks.

Hillhampton, which has unrestricted views of the Malvern Hills from the swimming pool’s terrace and the rolling countryside of North Worcestershire, has been extensively modernised by the current owners, with the result being termed a ‘turn-key country house’.

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Telford, said: “The work that the current owners have put into the renovation of Hillhampton House is nothing short of staggering and enables the new purchaser to enjoy this beautiful country home from the moment they turn the key. Whilst it is has the unmistakeable exterior and character of a classic country house, the interiors provide a real sense of warmth and cosiness which, for me, epitomises modern living and is testament to the owners’ vision.