Chance to check out homes at new Tamworth housing development

Inside one of the new homes

Housing provider Bromford is hosting an open day event on Saturday, February 25 at Arkall Farm development for potential homebuyers.

Arkall Farm, off Ashby Road, is a stunning development comprised of a collection of two-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, built by five-star housebuilder Morris Homes.

Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “We at Bromford are very excited that the Shared Ownership homes at Arkall Farm are now available to purchase. This is an excellent development full of high-quality homes that would be ideal for a range of lifestyles, including first-time buyers, young professionals and growing families.