Chance to check out homes at new Tamworth housing development

By Matthew PanterPropertyPublished:

Home buyers have the chance to take a look around some new homes in Tamworth.

Inside one of the new homes
Inside one of the new homes

Housing provider Bromford is hosting an open day event on Saturday, February 25 at Arkall Farm development for potential homebuyers.

Arkall Farm, off Ashby Road, is a stunning development comprised of a collection of two-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, built by five-star housebuilder Morris Homes.

Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “We at Bromford are very excited that the Shared Ownership homes at Arkall Farm are now available to purchase. This is an excellent development full of high-quality homes that would be ideal for a range of lifestyles, including first-time buyers, young professionals and growing families.

“We expect to get a lot of interest so would suggest that anyone who is in search of a home in the Staffordshire area reach out to our sales advisors as soon as they can, so they can secure their perfect home in time.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

