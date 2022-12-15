Land near Hippodrome could be bought up by Dudley Council for campus project if talks fail

Dudley Hippodrome will be demolished

Dudley Council's cabinet rubber-stamped proposals to look at using compulsory purchase orders (CPO) to purchase land owned by others if all other avenues are exhausted.

But there is hope it won't come to that, with staff from the authority working extensively to negotiate with landowners to push the multi-million pound redevelopment project forward.

The move could affect 1.3 hectares of land around Dudley Hippodrome, which will be demolished under the scheme – much to the dismay of campaigners who have been trying to save it.

Other parcels of land which could be bought up include a privately-owned martial arts club, a privately-owned banqueting suite and a spot of land in between of which Dudley Zoo owns the leasehold.

The area had been used as an entrance around 20 years ago but has since not been used, with discussions under way to return the land back to Dudley Council. Nothing in the zoo will be demolished and "not even a brick" will be removed, it has been confirmed.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: “The redevelopment of the former Hippodrome site and adjoining land to create a higher education facility, which will benefit and up-skill future generations of students and workers, is a strategic priority project for the council and forms part of our billion pound regeneration programme in the borough.

“Negotiations are continuing with affected landowners but the council considers it appropriate to commence the compulsory purchase process should the powers be needed to progress with the project.”

A report to council chiefs, rubber-stamped on Wednesday, said the authority was running out of time and has therefore put forward the CPO suggestion.

It said: "Whilst the council has and will continue to try and negotiate the acquisition of the private land required for the scheme by agreement, this may not be possible and so due to the delivery timescale required by the funding secured, it is now necessary for the council to exercise the use of its compulsory purchase powers. The CPO process is likely to take between 12 and 15 months if a public inquiry is necessary."

The overall project is part of a partnership deal between the Dudley College of Technology, The University of Worcester and Dudley Council.