Plans officially made to demolish iconic Dudley Hippodrome

Dudley Council has submitted a planning application to knock the derelict 1930s building, which was last used in 2009 as a bingo hall.

Campaigners have fought for years to save the iconic Art Deco-style building - which once hosted comic legends Laurel & Hardy - but Dudley Council sees its demolition as integral to £1billion regeneration plans for the town.

It comes as Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick visited Dudley last week, where he confirmed a bid for £25m from the Towns Fund to finance the project had been successful.

The council wants to develop a higher education facility in place of the hippodrome, specialising in courses for the health sector. The new facility is expected to be up and running by Autumn of 2024.

Dudley Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said: "This is a significant phase of our £1bn regeneration plans and builds on the massive strides we have been able to make with Metro, Very Light Rail and the demolition of Cavendish House in the last couple of years.

How the new university facility would look. Photo: Dudley Council

"I can completely understand local campaigners wanting to save the former Hippodrome building, and I am encouraged to see community groups working so passionately to improve the town.

"But we simply cannot allow this discussion to continue for another decade after exhausting every opportunity to find an enormous amount of funding.

"We have received several business cases over the years from successive campaign groups, and have handed over the keys to the building.

"But no one has been able make any significant headway in reviving a theatre which has not put on a show in more than 60 years.

"I have met with the campaigners and agreed to work with them on the ongoing regeneration proposals and look for ways to improve the cultural offer and night-time economy of Dudley."

The higher education bid has been drawn up by the Towns Fund board – a partnership between Dudley Council, Dudley College of Technology, University of Worcester, tourist attractions and other key organisations in Dudley.

The teaching and learning that will take place will be driven by the University of Worcester.

Dudley was one of 100 areas across the country invited to bid for a slice of the £178.7 million Towns Fund.