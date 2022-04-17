Council leader travels to Poland to help transport Ukraine refugees

Doug Pullen

The leader of Lichfield District Council Doug Pullen flew to Poland this week – the second time he has been to offer help.

He also visited last month to assist, hiring a car and transporting refugees from the Polish border to places of safety.

He also bought vital supplies for those arriving including food, drink and bedding.

Paying his own travel expenses, Councillor Pullen set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of fuel and supplies, which has raised more than £9,000.

Councillor Pullen said: “The situation has become worse since last month - more refugees are arriving from Ukraine and free public transport has now been removed for many.

“I want to do whatever I can to help by transporting more refugees to where they want to go and buying much-needed supplies.

“These people are arriving in Poland with almost nothing.”

Councillor Pullen also thanked everyone who had made a donation to his fundraising page.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of people in Lichfield district and their willingness to help Ukrainian refugees,” he added.