Donations continue to pile up for people of Ukraine

The pupils of Bridgtown Primary School show off some of the toys heading out to Poland

People and groups have worked tirelessly since the start of the conflict to help people left homeless or struggling to get the basic essentials, with school children and church groups among those getting involved in donation drives.

Bridgtown Primary School in Cannock has been running a series of events to get donations, including raising £500 from a day where pupils wore yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

It also collected more than 350 soft toys from the community of Bridgtown, with the children at their school writing their names on badges for the toys to let the recipient know they were thinking of them.

School governor Danielle Zazulak helped to run the donations campaigns and said everyone wanted to help.

She said: "It’s very close to our hearts as in the first week of the invasion, we had a little girl start at school who fled the bombing with her parents so the children wanted to do something to help the friends she left behind.

"We also did a community one-day drive and collected hundreds of coats, blankets, toiletries, clothes & sleeping bags.

"We are currently trying to find funding for fuel so we can drive it all, teddies included, to Poland for distribution."

More than 350 soft toys were collected by children at Bridgtown Primary School to send to Ukranian children

School headteacher Sarah Buzzard says she was very proud of the children for their dedication to helping the children of Ukraine.

The Storehouse at Albion Street Church in Brierley Hill has partnered with Caminul Felix, a Romanian based organisation which is providing support to Ukrainians who have crossed the border in search of refuge.

The Storehouse is also asking for donations, which can be dropped at The Storehouse between 8:30am and 2:30pm from Wednesday to Friday.

Items wanted include children's nappies, female hygiene products, wet wipes, all toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste, warm clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, boots and shoes, children's colouring books and pens and non-perishable foods.

The Albion Street Church team are looking for donations to send to Ukraine

Adam Davies, Councillor for the Brierley Hill ward, said: "The Albion Street Church team have used their connections to partner with those directly offering support on the ground in Eastern Europe.

"I know lots of people in Brierley Hill want to do something to help Ukrainians who have been driven from their country, so I’d encourage anyone thinking of making a donation to drop in or contact The Storehouse and find out how they can contribute to the fantastic work the team are doing."

Finally, prominent Lichfield buildings were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a mark of solidarity with Ukraine on Thursday evening.

District Council House in Frog Lane, The Friary Clock Tower, The Hub and Lichfield Library at St Mary’s in the Market Square, The Garrick Theatre and former Angel Croft Hotel in Beacon Street were all lit up in blue.