Wolverhampton gathers for moving Ukraine vigil

Young and old gathered for the vigil

The vigil took place in St Peter's Square on Thursday evening, with speeches from Mayor Greg Brackenridge, charity sector leaders, and members of the local Ukrainian community.

A collection bucket raising money for Ukraine received many generous donations, and Slava Madylus who helped collect said: "We didn't expect to get notes."

Greg Brackenridge put moneys into the collection box, held by Slava Madylus.

Crowds gathered for the vigil in St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton

The vigil opened with a Ukrainian prayer by Slava, spoken first in Ukrainian, then afterwards in English.

The prayer included: "We pray for the people of Ukraine, for all those suffering or afraid, that you will be close to them and protect them.

"We pray for world leaders, for compassion, strength, and wisdom to guide their choices.

"We pray for the the world that is at this moment in crisis - that we may reach out in solidarity to our brothers and sisters in need."

Neville Collins and Ian Madylus.

After speeches from local councillors and members of the community, the crowd stood for a minute's silence, before the national anthem of Ukraine was played.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge said: "I and many other civic members have been overwhelmed with messages of support from our diverse communities here in Wolverhampton.

"I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. This tragedy is unfolding in front of our very eyes, which threatens the security of the entire world.

"The needless loss of life of innocent civilians must stop. The illegal invasion of a sovereign nation must end."

Wolverhampton Mayor, Greg Brackenridge, at the vigil.

With the flag is Bodhan Woloshynowych.

The vigil was hosted by the Refugee and Migrant Centre, who are running a Ukrainian appeal which will provide additional capacity for the resettlement support that individuals and families from the country will need.