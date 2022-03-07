Ukraine refugees 'will be welcomed' in region

Refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing (MArkus Schreiber/AP)

Wolverhampton Council and Walsall Council have both said they want to “support” those escaping war.

More than 1.5 million refugees have now crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began, the head of the UN Refugee Agency has said.

Boris Johnson says the UK could welcome up to 200,000 refugees.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “We will do everything we can to support Ukrainian refugees if we are approached to help, offering appropriate help and support where needed.

"We have a history of offering support to various communities relocated to Walsall and would continue to do that in these difficult times."

People walk in a line after disembarking from a Ukrainian train at the station in Przemysl, Poland

Wolverhampton Council also says it has a "long and proud history of being a city of sanctuary".

A council spokesman added: "We will ensure we play our fair role in any Government plan to welcome and provide support to Ukraine refugees.

"Wolverhampton Council stands with and expresses our support for the people Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in our city, following the illegal invasion by the Russian State of the independent, democratically elected sovereign Ukrainian nation state."

It comes after an emergency notice pledging increased support for the people of Ukraine was unanimously voted through by Wolverhampton Council.

At a meeting of full council this week, members said the city would continue to do everything in its power to help the afflicted nation.

A Sandwell Council spokesman said: “Sandwell has a proud history of welcoming and supporting refugees and is awaiting further guidance from government on the resettlement of any possible Ukrainian refugees.”