Staffordshire fire service staff donate to help communities in Ukraine

Staffordshire fire service staff are donating to help Ukraine

Ben Sourbutt, prevent delivery lead at the fire service, decided to help after he saw an appeal being run by a local restaurant, Agie and Katie's.

Agnieska Biernat and Kate Sitko, who run the restaurant and are Polish, received the donations from Ben on Thursday.

They included 100 winter warm packs which have thermal blankets, hats, gloves and socks, thermal flasks and hot water bottles.

The restaurant has been inundated with donations for the war-torn country and has even received items from home furnishing company Dunelm.

Ben also donated sanitary products and nappies - vital supplies which can sometimes be forgotten by people putting donations together.

Now, Ben and his colleagues are looking to get support from the local community in Stoke-on-Trent to assist in getting the donations over the border in Poland.

Ben, who is from the Moorlands, said: “With everything that has been going on, we wanted to make sure we made a contribution to support the communities who have been displaced and are in need of help.

“Now we need to organise logistics and get these donations across to Poland, ideally in an HGV, so that people arriving there can access them.”