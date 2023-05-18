Wolverhampton's new mayor is officially elected

Mayor Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre with Mayoress Lynn Plant. Photo: City of Wolverhampton Council.

Dr Michael Hardacre was elected into the role during Wolverhampton Council's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

He will stand as mayor alongside his wife, Lynn Plant, who is the city's new mayoress.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Linda Leach and her Deputy Consort Pete. Photo: City of Wolverhampton Council.

The meeting also saw Councillor Linda Leach named Deputy Mayor with her husband Pete becoming Deputy Consort.

Councillor Hardacre who is a Labour member, has represented the Park ward since 2011 and is a well-known former headteacher.

He said: "I am delighted to have the privilege of being the Mayor of Wolverhampton for the forthcoming civic year.

"Being mayor will be a real honor and I am looking forward to being an ambassador for the people of our great city over the next 12 months."

In his acceptance speech, Councillor Hardacre, said: "It is a great honour this council has given me and I’m absolutely humbled at the thought of being your mayor.

"There can be no greater honour bestowed of being the mayor of what is effectively become my home town.

"This council is an important mover and driver in the life of the city aiming to promote excellence in its industrial, commercial, educational and artistic life throughout the city."

During the meeting, long-standing Labour councillor Ian Brookfield was also re-elected as council leader, and his new cabinet selected as: