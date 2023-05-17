New multi-million-pound regeneration plans drawn up for Lye and Stourbridge

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb have drawn up plans for a major housing scheme and High Street regeneration in Lye.

They are also set to push the case for the Stourbridge Dasher rail extension, which would reinstate passenger services on the four-mile freight-only branch line between Stourbridge Junction and Round Oak, in Brierley Hill.

It follows the signing off of the region's latest devolution deal, which handed Mr Street greater powers over transport, skills and housing investment, and comes after Lye missed out on £20 million in levelling up funding.

Ms Webb last week hosted a meeting with Mr Street to go over the latest plans, which include the Metro extension through Dudley to Brierley Hill.

She said: "I am a huge fan of the devolution deal that takes important regeneration and transport decisions away from Whitehall and into the hands of those locally elected here in the West Midlands.

"Both Andy and I looked at the business case for investment in housing and transport that is needed in these areas.

"I am so thankful we have the devolution deal following the disappointment of losing out on the Levelling Up Fund money. We are both on the same page when it comes to the need for this regeneration and the work now starts to look closely at the specifications needed to drive it forward."

On the Stourbridge Dasher, she added: "Such a link would connect Stourbridge to the wider West Midlands by rail and it would be a huge boost to our area."

Mr Street said: "We’re progressing at pace with £3 million for the High Street to improve cycling facilities which will help spur further investment and regeneration. In Lye, we’re working up the business case for a wider housing and regeneration programme.

"Together, we’re getting on with delivering tangible projects that will change the lives of local people for the better in the months and years ahead."

Lye's bid for levelling up funding, which was put forward by Dudley Council and backed by Ms Webb, was rejected by ministers earlier this year.