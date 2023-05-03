Councillor Philip White at Stafford's Shire Hall

It is understood informal discussions are under way to create a 'super-region' that would see the WMCA, which currently features seven local authorities – Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry and Solihull – expand to up to 11 full members.

But Staffordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Warwickshire are currently non-constituent members with limited voting rights. Talks are believed to have been held between senior WMCA representatives and a number of councils over the possibility of getting aboard.

However, Councillor Philip White, the deputy Leader of Staffordshire County Council, has rejected the claim that it is involved in any such talks.

“Any suggestions that Staffordshire County Council is looking to join the West Midlands Combined Authority are totally unfounded," he said.