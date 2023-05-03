Notification Settings

County leadership insist Staffordshire is not involved in 'super-region' talks

By Deborah Hardiman

Staffordshire County Council chiefs say there is no truth in suggestions that it is thinking of joining West Midlands Combined Authority.

Councillor Philip White at Stafford's Shire Hall
It is understood informal discussions are under way to create a 'super-region' that would see the WMCA, which currently features seven local authorities – Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry and Solihull – expand to up to 11 full members.

But Staffordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Warwickshire are currently non-constituent members with limited voting rights. Talks are believed to have been held between senior WMCA representatives and a number of councils over the possibility of getting aboard.

However, Councillor Philip White, the deputy Leader of Staffordshire County Council, has rejected the claim that it is involved in any such talks.

“Any suggestions that Staffordshire County Council is looking to join the West Midlands Combined Authority are totally unfounded," he said.

“The council has never expressed any interest in joining the combined authority and has had no talks, informal or otherwise. The county council is fully committed to the Staffordshire Leaders Board which remains the best way to promote the interests of the whole county and the people, businesses and communities that we serve."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

