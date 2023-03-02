Tributes paid to Lichfield's longest-serving councillor

Mrs Margaret Stanhope, JP. Member, Lichfield District Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Lichfield, Staffordshire. (Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire)

Margaret Stanhope MBE represented Alrewas and Fradley over five decades until her retirement in 2019.

Messages of condolence have been flooding in following her death.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: "Councillor Stanhope gave nearly half a century of service to Lichfield District and her unwavering commitment to the residents of the area was very much valued.

"We are extremely sad to hear the news of her passing and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."

Councillor Thomas Marshall, described her as a "leading light" in the district. "All who knew her have been very fortunate," he said. "She has definitely enhanced and brightened the lives of a great many."

Margaret Stanhope became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2013 for her services to local government, communities and the public sector.

She began supporting local government in 1970 as part of the then Lichfield District Rural Council, and continued as a member of Lichfield District Council from its inception in 1974, serving on the Cabinet and as council chairman.

She was also a parish councillor in Alrewas and a former chair of the local health authority.

Speaking in 2014, she said her favourite thing about being a councillor was "listening to the electorate and always being hopeful I can achieve the best for them".

She remains the longest serving councillor in the district.