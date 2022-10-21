Penny Mordaunt a candidate 'we can unite behind' says Black Country MP as others back Johnson

Penny Mordaunt is the first candidate to officially declare for the Tory leadership race

While some were still waiting to see the list of runner and riders before publicly backing a candidate, others have already nailed their colours to the mast.

Those who have already decided include West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards. She is backing Penny Mordaunt, who became the first candidate to officially declare for the race on Friday afternoon

Ms Richards serves as a parliamentary private secretary to the Leader of the House and initially backed her in the last leadership contest.

She said: "We need strong leadership with a real understanding of the challenges our constituents face at these uncertain times. I believe she is the candidate we can all unite behind."

Boris Johnson has a number of supporters across the region, including Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi.

Mr Longhi said: "Boris Johnson is the person the people voted for in a landslide at a General Election, no other candidate can claim that.

"People should have their democratic wishes respected. It’s MPs who always seem to go against people - they tried this before the Brexit referendum, they tried before the 2019 election and they are trying again now.

"I supported Boris all the way before and I continue to do so now."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey has also backed Mr Johnson for a return, having turned against him over the summer. He said: "For me it's a simple one. We need to bring back Boris.

"He's a proven election winner and it's time we get behind him and let him get on with the job and sort this mess out.

"So just like our communities did in 2019, I'm backing Boris!"

In July Mr Bailey spoke out against Mr Johnson ahead of his resignation as Prime Minister. He said at the time: "After much consideration, it is clear that it is in the interests of the country, of the Conservative Party and for my communities that we have fresh leadership."