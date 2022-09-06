Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb: Liz Truss can win over the doubters and bring the 'whole party' onside

One of Liz Truss's key challenges will be to unite the Conservative Party

Ms Truss will be formally announced as the new Prime Minister today after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest.

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who served as a government whip in Boris Johnson's administration, conceded the new Tory leader faces a "huge inbox" on entering Number 10.

But she backed her to win over the doubters and bring the "whole party" onside in support of government policy.

It comes after the leadership election exposed a rift among Tories, with the parliamentary party favouring Mr Sunak despite his lack of popularity among members.

Ms Webb said she was "delighted" that Ms Truss was the new PM.

"I have given her my support from the beginning because I believe she is committed to getting the country through the challenges it faces and to allowing people across the West Midlands to keep more money in their pockets," she said.

"Jobs, investment, levelling up, energy security and economic growth remain the key priorities alongside making sure that those who are really struggling with the cost-of-living receive the support they need.

"It’s a huge inbox, especially if you add in the war in Ukraine and the NHS backlog, but Liz has the team, the ideas and the talent and experience to succeed.

"I am sure the whole party will now get behind her and back her policies."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey has also called for unity.