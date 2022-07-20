Social media eviction clause was to protect staff, Sandwell Council insists

Sandwell Council House in Oldbury

The Labour-run authority has been criticised by Tory MP Shaun Bailey over the clause, which gives powers to evict tenants over comments on social media.

It was initially scrapped last year after a public outcry, and Mr Bailey said its return showed "contempt for the most vulnerable".

Now Sandwell Council has defended the inclusion of a "reworded" version of the clause, insisting it had been designed to protect council workers and contractors from abuse and harassment.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “We consulted with tenants on our new tenancy agreement during October/November last year.

"One of the revised clauses under the anti-social behaviour section was aimed at protecting council employees and contractors from abuse and harassment while going about their jobs.

"Following receipt of a number of representations it became clear that that this had not come across in the way we intended, and this matter was considered by the Safer Neighbourhoods and Active Communities Scrutiny Board.

"The wording has been changed to make it clearer this clause relates to abuse and harassment, rather than more general criticism of the council or its contractors.

"If a tenant is found to have breached the tenancy agreement in any way then we would first approach them to understand the reasons for the breach and seek to work with the tenant to resolve the situation."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

The new clause reads: "Council employees, our contractors or agents have the right to go about their business free from abuse, threatening behaviour or harassment.

"You must not use social media or any other form of communication to abuse, threaten or harass council employees, contractors or agents."

West Bromwich West MP Mr Bailey raised the issue in a parliamentary debate last week, saying the inclusion of the clause was "absolutely outrageous".

"Members of Parliament in Sandwell were given a guarantee by the Labour administration that this would not happen," he said.

"We have had corruption, commissioners and now contempt for the most vulnerable.

"Can we have a debate on the floor of the House about this reckless council, and put this situation to bed?"

When details of the clause first emerged in a consultation last November, the council was accused of threatening freedom of speech for thousands of tenants.