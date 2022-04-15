Consultation on first Sandwell black cab fare rise since 2013 approved

Tables show that Sandwell currently has the joint lowest two mile cost in the West Midlands

On December 16, 2021, an approach was made by two Sandwell licensed drivers requesting an increase to the hackney carriage fares which are set by Sandwell Council.

The submitted request was made by 13 Sandwell hackney carriage vehicle licence holders, citing increased fuel costs and rising cost of living.

Changes would see a host of increases including the charge for the first mile of a journey raising from £4 to £5 between 6am and 10pm and an increase from £4.80 to £5.80 between 10pm to 6am.

Following approval, the council is required to publish a notice in a local newspaper inviting objections and, in the event that no objections are received, the change of fares comes into effect.

Councillor Danny Millard, said: "The last time the fares were increased here in Sandwell was November 2013.

"A request to increase the fares has been received from licensed drivers and the report seeks approval of the increase to the hackney carriage fares subject to the completion of a consultation.

"In the event no objections are received, the change will come into effect on the date specified.

"The proposed fares are provided in the report together with the fare rates for neighbouring authorities from the national league table published by Private Hire Taxi Monthly, a nationally recognised comparator for fares."

The tables show that Sandwell currently has the joint lowest two mile cost in the West Midlands, charging £5.60 in line with costs in Wolverhampton.