Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Consultation on first Sandwell black cab fare rise since 2013 approved

By Nathan RoweSandwellPoliticsPublished: Comments

Approval has been given for a consultation which will see black cab fares in Sandwell rise for the first time since 2013.

Tables show that Sandwell currently has the joint lowest two mile cost in the West Midlands
Tables show that Sandwell currently has the joint lowest two mile cost in the West Midlands

On December 16, 2021, an approach was made by two Sandwell licensed drivers requesting an increase to the hackney carriage fares which are set by Sandwell Council.

The submitted request was made by 13 Sandwell hackney carriage vehicle licence holders, citing increased fuel costs and rising cost of living.

Changes would see a host of increases including the charge for the first mile of a journey raising from £4 to £5 between 6am and 10pm and an increase from £4.80 to £5.80 between 10pm to 6am.

Following approval, the council is required to publish a notice in a local newspaper inviting objections and, in the event that no objections are received, the change of fares comes into effect.

Councillor Danny Millard, said: "The last time the fares were increased here in Sandwell was November 2013.

"A request to increase the fares has been received from licensed drivers and the report seeks approval of the increase to the hackney carriage fares subject to the completion of a consultation.

"In the event no objections are received, the change will come into effect on the date specified.

"The proposed fares are provided in the report together with the fare rates for neighbouring authorities from the national league table published by Private Hire Taxi Monthly, a nationally recognised comparator for fares."

The tables show that Sandwell currently has the joint lowest two mile cost in the West Midlands, charging £5.60 in line with costs in Wolverhampton.

Should any objections be received and not withdrawn, a further report will be submitted to cabinet for those objections to be considered.

Politics
News
Transport
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News