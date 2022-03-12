Notification Settings

Council appoints armed forces champion for district

By Lisa O'BrienCannockPoliticsPublished:

Cannock Chase Council has appointed its first councillor to take on the role of armed forces champion for the district.

Councillor Martyn Buttery holding the silver award
Councillor Martyn Buttery holding the silver award

Councillor Martyn Buttery was officially appointed at the council’s meeting earlier this month.

The appointment will help to strengthen the relationship between the council and the armed forces community.

Councillor Buttery was nominated, as he has previously served in the armed forces.

He has already established a relationship with ‘Help the Squaddie’, a charity based in Rugeley which supports ex-military personnel living in Staffordshire.

The role will help facilitate support to individuals connected to the armed forces, by helping to unblock any issues they may have around housing or employment or signposting them to any support that is required.

It will also support engagement with residents, local businesses, community groups, partner organisations and the armed forces.

Councillor Buttery said: “I am extremely proud to represent the district as armed forces champion. It is important to me that those who serve or have served in Her Majesty’s armed forces are appreciated and represented for the contributions that they have made.

"I am looking forward to strengthening our relationship further with our armed forces community."

Cannock Chase Council has a long standing and connection with the armed forces, with both the Mercian Regiment and Staffordshire Regimental Association granted the Freedom of Entry to the District.

In 2016 the council signed the Armed Forces Covenant and since then has worked with veterans groups and helped support recruitment to regular and reserve branches and cadets.

The award was first made to the council in 2016 and is revalidated every five years.

The council retained its silver award for its continued commitment to the armed forces in a ceremony in 2021.

The award was collected by Councillor Buttery.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

