Black Country councils get £1.6 million in latest rough sleeping funding round

The money is designed to get people off the streets and into homes

The cash has been allocated by the Government in the latest round of national funding designed to build new homes and help people access housing.

The four Black Country councils have each been given around £400,000 under the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, while the local authorities in Stafford and Lichfield have been given £312,000 and £165,000 respectively.

Birmingham City Council has been allocated £1.6 million.

Some areas - including Cornwall, the London borough of Islington and Greater Manchester Combined Authority - have been given more than £6m.

Eddie Hughes, the Conservative MP for Walsall North and the minister responsible for rough sleeping, said: “One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.

“This Government does not just want to make a dent in the number of rough sleepers – we want to end rough sleeping for good, and through innovative programmes like this we’re on track to ensure no one is forced to spend a night on the streets.”

The money is part of £174 million being given to councils in a bid to provide 2,900 homes for rough sleepers across the country between 2021 and 2024.

Housing includes refurbished flats, new-build properties and converted hotels and schools, and accommodation will be accompanied by specially-trained support workers. They will be offering treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help rough sleepers stay in their tenancies and move into employment or training.

Councils across England have also been invited to bid for funding for the remainder of the programme as part of a total Government spend of £433 million.

Latest funding allocations: