What to expect from this year’s Munich Motor Show

The IAA Mobility event – often called the Munich Motor Show – is kicking off on Friday (September 1) bringing with it a host of new releases from all different types of manufacturers.

This year’s event promises to have some seriously cool new releases and – though many are yet to be revealed – we’ve got a good idea of some of the headliners to look out for. Let’s check them out.

Audi

Audi is expected to showcase its Q6 e-tron in full

Audi has remained pretty tight-lipped about what it might be revealing at this year’s show. However, as a key manufacturer at the event, we’re expecting to see some new metal from the company with the four rings.

One key attraction could be the Q6 e-tron. We’ve seen some camouflage images of it already, so we’d expect to see it in full production-ready form when it hits the stands.

BMW – ‘Neue Klasse’

Special heritage badges feature on this model

BMW isn’t just about unveiling new cars at motor shows as at this year’s Munich event it’ll be showcasing a whole new direction for the brand – Neue Klasse. It’s essentially a whole new way of thinking for BMW, which will see it change the way it makes its cars from 2025.

Expect a stream of planned new models as well as radical changes in manufacturing processes and materials.

BYD

BYD’s name is displayed at the back

BYD hasn’t been slow in developing its product range with the China-based company producing new models thick and fast. We’ve already seen the Atto 3 arrive in the UK, while Seal and Dolphin models will both be making an appearance at the IAA.

It has also just announced its new Seal U crossover model, which we’re expecting to be shown to the public for the first time in Munich.

Mercedes

Large alloys come on all cars as standard

Mercedes is another core German manufacturer taking a stand at Munich, so we’re expecting big things from the premium car manufacturer.

Though details are scarce, it’s predicted that Mercedes will be showcasing a new compact electric vehicle, similar in size to its current C Class.

Mini

The new Mini Cooper will arrive in 2024. (Mini)

It’s a big year for Mini as the firm introduces a brand new version of its iconic Hatch. It’s a car that still has tremendous demand throughout the world, so the arrival of a replacement is a big deal indeed.

We’re expecting to see quite a big departure from the ‘usual’ Mini styling, though compact proportions and lots of technology are set to remain. Mini is also expected to reveal a replacement for its ultra-popular Countryman SUV, too.

Porsche

Porsche’s Mission X (Porsche)

Porsche is another company likely to have a big presence at this year’s show. Though it has yet to confirm exactly what it’ll be showing, we expect to see the firm’s groundbreaking ‘Mission X’ concept making an appearance.

There’s a good chance that the 911 S/T – built to commemorate 60 years of the 911 – will also be there.

Renault

The new Scenic is expected to be revealed in full at the IAA

The Scenic name will return to Renault’s line-up once again, with a brand-new model set to be unveiled at the IAA. Revitalised as an electric vehicle, it’s seen by Renault as a core model in its new ‘Renaulation’ plan.

Renault has already given an insight into what the Scenic might look like with some heavily camouflaged models, but we’ll get a much clearer look at how the production version could be designed at Munich.

Volkswagen

The ID.7 boasts a range of up to an impressive 435 miles. (Volkswagen)

Another firm favourite in its native Germany, Volkswagen will be marking in attendance at this year’s event. We’ve already seen – and driven – its latest ID.3 model, but we’re expecting to see this joined on the stand by the new ID.7.