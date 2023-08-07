Long-term report: Space is the name of the game with the BMW 330e Touring

BMW 330e

Whenever I think of estate cars, I think of vehicles designed for those drivers needing extra space. Of course, we’ve just seen the demise of the Volvo estate car here in the UK – in favour of the firm’s SUVs – but I still think that there’s a place for these load-luggers on our roads.

For me, the estate car has always been spot-on. I prefer sitting lower down and, though I can understand that those with families and kids in child seats prefer the extra height that an SUV brings when loading little ones in and out, an estate car has always fitted my needs perfectly. In my view, they’re also better for dogs as they’re lower down and therefore it’s easier for hounds to jump in and out.

Though smaller than in petrol and diesel versions, the 330e’s boot is of a decent size

It’s why I’ve been enjoying the 330e so much. The 3 Series Touring has been a common sight on our roads for decades and though this modern incarnation has more technology than ever, the fundamentals remain the same. You’ve got a low-slung driving position, plenty of space in the back and a decent boot that is easy to access thanks to a clever split-opening tailgate.

In fact, it’s that separate section of glass that really elevates the Touring’s accessibility. I can only think of a handful of other cars – including the Toyota Land Cruiser – that offer such a function, but there certainly aren’t any in the estate segment.

Plug-in power is core to the 330e’s appeal

My only snag is that because of the batteries in the hybrid 330e, you’re getting 90 litres less boot space than you would in a petrol or diesel version. And for me, that’s a shame, as the whole point of an estate car is to have some extra space to play with. But as it stands, it’s still a usable amount of room and it has helped out with some recent runs to the tip – but I do think you might appreciate those extra 90 litres if they were around.

But one aspect I can’t fault is the general storage in the forward part of the cabin. It’s a niche point, I know, but BMW has fitted some really great bottle holders in the front doors – they’re large enough for some really big bottles and this stops you from having to store them elsewhere or, in my case, leaving them rolling in the passenger seat footwell.

The 330e can be charged up in just a few hours

It’s also been really great for the dog. She sits on the back seats with a harness attached and thanks to that low height it’s a doddle for her to get in and out. Fortunately, we’ve got a large ‘hammock’ cover that drapes over the rear seats, otherwise, I don’t think the part-Alcantara seats would stand up to much. In fact, if this were ‘my’ 330e, I’d probably be opting for full leather just as it’s easier to clean. However, full leather is a £1,300 option, i should add.

The black interior might be quite dark, too, were it not for the panoramic sunroof that is fitted to this model. It’s actually a £1,190 optional extra but one which I think is well worth adding as it brightens up an otherwise subdued cabin. It’s also quite nice – when for the odd occasion when it isn’t raining here in the UK – that you can open up the roof and let a little air inside. There’s a small spoiler which helps to stop the air from buffeting too much as well.