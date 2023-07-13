First Drive: The MG4 XPower sees a return of sporty MGs

What is it?

The MG4 XPower is a dramatic new model for MG.

From sports cars to souped-up hot hatches, MG was once a brand all about performance and driving enjoyment. But since MG has been under the ownership of Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor, the cars wearing ‘MG’ badges have been quite different, focused predominantly on value for money and electrification. It’s been hard to see any real link between old MG and new MG.

But ‘new’ MG has been doing extraordinarily well, even to the surprise of the firm’s bosses. It now reliably sells more cars than well-established brands like Peugeot and Skoda, with its sales continuing to grow. It’s now given the firm the confidence to rekindle its sporty spirit, as seen here with the new MG4 XPower, but does it succeed?

What’s new?

The standard MG4 is now the UK’s second most popular electric car. (MG)

The MG4 arrived last year as a new electric hatchback, and made quite the statement. Not least with its £26,995 starting price, which continues to make it the cheapest new electric car on sale. After the Tesla Model Y, it’s the most popular EV in the UK too.

The standard car is smart to look at and good to drive, and those are two natural foundations to build on with a sportier version – called the XPower, which brings back a nameplate from MG’s past. Utilising a twin electric motor powertrain, the headlines are its performance, which makes it one of the fastest-accelerating hot hatches ever made.

What’s under the bonnet?

The XPower packs a dual electric motor developing a huge 429bhp. (MG)

Though the standard MG4 is rear-driven, this new XPower model features a second electric motor that enables all-wheel-drive. Combined, these produce a staggering 429bhp – more than double the standard car, and makes it the most poweful traditional ‘hatch’ you can buy at the moment.

Accelerating from 0-60mph takes just 3.8 seconds, with the XPower topping out at 124mph. In terms of range, it uses the mid-level 64kWh battery from the MG4, which enables an electric range of 239 miles. That’s slightly down on the claimed 270 miles achievable with the standard car. Hooked up to a 150kW rapid charger, the battery can also be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

The XPower offers staggering performance. (MG)

Jump in one of the MG4’s petrol-powered hot hatch rivals with similar performance – a Volkswagen Golf R, for example – and you’ll immediately be greeted by a fizzing engine noise and growl of an exhaust. That’s unsurprisingly not a thing here with this EV, so at first the XPower all feels very normal.

But drop your your foot on the accelerator pedal and the rate this unassuming hatchback gathers pace is frankly ridiculous. In a good way. The immediate hit of pace really puts you back in your seat, not dissimilarly from plenty of supercars.

Just like the standard MG4, the XPower handles well and has a keen chassis that can cope with hard cornering, though it doesn’t feel all that much different, other than the speed factor. With MG stiffening the springs by 25 per cent compared to the standard car, it is quite firm, especially around town, though is still usable.

How does it look?

Very quick (quite literally) turnaround on the MG4 XPower. Only officially revealed last week but we’re already behind the wheel. Can’t say any more until Thursday… pic.twitter.com/kzLDWZ3sJl — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) July 11, 2023

In terms of styling changes compared to the regular MG4, its fairly tame considering the savage performance on offer, though this is quite typical with EVs. There are changes to look out for, such as the bright orange brake callipers – the only place where it says ‘XPower’ on the car – 18-inch alloy wheels (standard cars come with plastic trims) and a black roof. There’s also a rather cool matt green finish available, which we rather like.

MG could have gone further, but the MG4 is far from a bad-looking car on its own, with a funky spoiler and intricate LED rear lights that you only truly appreciate the pattern of at night.

What’s it like inside?

MG could have done more to make the XPower’s interior stand out. (MG)

It’s a similar story inside the XPower, and it’s slightly disappointing just how unassuming it is. Once you’ve noticed the metal pedals and part-Alcantara-trimmed seats (but the same fundamental chairs as the standard car), that’s really where the differences end.

The cabin is smart, though, and the use of the EV-specific platform comes into its own; there’s plenty of rear seat space, while the ‘floating’ centre console helps give it a roomier feel in the front. Some of the infotainment requires a bit of work, however, and MG seems aware of this. Pretty much everything is controlled by the touchscreen, which wouldn’t be such a problem if basic functions didn’t require two or three presses to get to work.

What’s the spec like?

The brake callipers are the only part of the car to wear ‘XPower’ branding. (MG)

The XPower is based on the regular, top-spec Trophy model, which certainly isn’t a bad thing when it comes to the spec front. Standard equipment includes heated front seats, wireless smartphone charger and a 360-degree camera. You also get a huge range of driver assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane change assist and blind spot monitoring.

Then there’s the specific XPower goodies on top, such as the smarter 18-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara upholstery and launch control.

Perhaps the best thing about the MG4 XPower is its price. Costing £36,495, it’s about £10,000 cheaper than any other hot hatchback with this level of performance, and also less than ‘entry-level’ versions of similarly-sized EVs. The Volkswagen ID.3, for example, will set you back £37,115.

Verdict

MG’s line-up of cars in recent years hasn’t been the most inspiring, but the MG4 XPower signals a return to a more fun, engaging MG. The performance on offer here would never cease to shock and entertain, and though it might not be the most engaging ‘driver’s car’, the same could be said for virtually any ‘hot’ EV.

This level of performance at this price seems an absolute steal, too. But we reckon MG could have done more to make the interior and exterior look that bit more exciting, however, and feel there’s scope to go further in the future.