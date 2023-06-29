UK Drive: The updated DS 7 brings style and quality to the premium SUV segment

What is it?

The DS 7 was the firm’s first bespoke model after dividing from Citroen. (DS)

The DS 7 Crossback was this French firm’s first car since it officially split from Citroen. Introduced in 2018, it offered a bold design and an impressive range of technology, including swivelling headlights and adaptive suspension controlled by cameras scanning the road.

It certainly helped to shrug off the Citroen preconceptions, something that DS has continued with an expanded range of models since, such as the DS 9 saloon and new DS 4 hatchback. But the premium SUV market moves quickly, which is why there’s now a refreshed model. But can it compete with the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1?

What’s new?

The DS 7 gets various new styling elements. (DS)

DS hasn’t messed too much with the 7’s design (note the Crossback part of its name has now been ditched), but there are new, slimmer LED headlights featuring pixel technology and fancy LED running lights.

There’s a revised powertrain range now, too. There are no standard petrol engines on offer any longer, while there’s further choice when it comes to plug-in hybrids, with three models now available.

What’s under the bonnet?

Three hybrid powertrains are available on the DS 7. (DS)

As DS slowly removes internal combustion engines from its line-up, there’s now only one ‘regular’ model available – a 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel. But the majority of buyers are expected to pick one of three plug-in hybrid versions available. All use a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine as their base, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The ‘entry-level’ model uses a single front electric motor, developing a combined 222bhp, while the other two feature two motors allowing for four-wheel-drive. There’s a 296bhp model and a flagship 355bhp version, though we’re trying the former here. It’s able to get to 60mph in 5.7 seconds, while DS claims an electric range of up to 42 miles. We averaged a respectable 30 miles to a charge during our testing.

The 14.2kWh battery can be topped up in under two hours when connected to a dedicated 7kW wallbox.

What’s it like to drive?

Comfort and refinement are prioritised above sportiness. (DS)

DS is a brand that aims to prioritise comfort, and this ‘7’ performs well in this area. All hybrid models feature the active scanning suspension as standard, and it does a good job of smoothing out the surface of the road. Especially in the dedicated ‘comfort’ driving mode.

While this 296bhp might not be the most powerful, we reckon offers more than enough pace and feels especially brisk between 30mph and 60mph. The hybrid system is largely well-resolved and can manage the use of electricity and engine power well. That said, it can feel a bit jerky at times, especially in the ‘EV’ setting, as you can feel the two electric motors trying to work together.

The brake feel is inconsistent and sometimes feels spongy, which is an issue with other hybrids that fall under the Stellantis umbrella.

How does it look?

Details matter when you’re spending £56k on a car. In that respect, this DS 7 feels worth every penny pic.twitter.com/ZcRfXrcPIY — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) May 16, 2023

DS knows its brand awareness isn’t quite on the same level as other premium firms, but the design of the DS 7 goes a long way to help it to get noticed. There are some stunning details around it, such as its intricate 3D-effect LED rear lights, along with its snazzy LED running lights.

The large grille looks great too, and either gets a chrome finish or darkened black look depending on which trim level you go for. Looks will always be subjective, but we reckon the DS 7 is more interesting and stylish than other German rivals like the Audi Q3.

What’s it like inside?

Lots of high-quality materials are used throughout the interior. (DS)

Just like how the exterior of the DS 7 has some stunning details, so does the cabin. There’s a rotating clock that comes from French watch firm ‘B.R.M’, as well as interior trim with embedded LED colour-charging lights. It truly feels special. The quality of the DS 7 is excellent, too, helped by the spec of our ‘Opera’ test car coming with ‘watchstrap leather’ that helps to give it a premium feel.

It’s got plenty of room as well, with a 555-litre boot with dedicated space for the charging cables below the boot floor being an advantage. Rear seat space is great by class standards as well, though taller adults might struggle for headroom on cars fitted with a panoramic sunroof.

What’s the spec like?

The DS 7 is one of the more practical cars in this class. (DS)

Regardless of which DS 7 you go for, the spec is impressive, and certainly eclipses that of other premium brands. As standard, entry-level Performance Line+ models come with 10-inch alloy wheels, pixel LED headlights and a combination of two 12.3-inch screens for the main infotainment and digital dials.

Our Opera test car brought fancy leather upholstery, along with electric, heated and massaging front seats. Right at the top of the line-up, a La Premiere version gets 21-inch alloy wheels, a 14-speaker Focal sound system and a clever Night Vision feature that’s able to spot animals and pedestrians in the road earlier than human eyes thanks to infrared technology.

The trouble is, none of this comes cheap. While prices start from £36,785 for the diesel, plug-in hybrids come in at £44,135. That’s more than an Audi Q3 or BMW X1, albeit those cars will get far less equipment. Prices rise considerably as you rise through the trim levels – to the point it’s possible to spend £60,000 on a DS 7, and that’s before options.

Verdict

There’s a lot to like about the DS 7. It’s got a great interior offering plenty of space, generous equipment levels and an exterior design that’s certainly able to stand out – something that’s increasingly difficult in the SUV segment.

But the main issue is the price, which will forever be a barrier when it’s compared to more established premium brands like Audi and BMW. Yet if you’re happy to pay a premium in the name of owning something more distinctive and interesting, it’s worth a look.