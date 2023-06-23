These are the best convertibles to enjoy the summer in

Mercedes-AMG SL

The summer is upon us, bringing warmer temperatures and the opportunity to get out and explore in more favourable weather conditions. One of the best ways to enjoy the open road in the summertime is with a convertible as they really help to bring the outside ‘in’.

The good thing is that plenty of convertibles are on sale today from various manufacturers. Let’s check out some of the best.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

The T-Roc Cabriolet is the only new convertible SUV on the market. (Volkswagen)

One of the slightly more off-the-wall convertible choices is the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet. It’s the only convertible SUV on the market, combining the high driving position you’d expect with an electrically-operated cloth roof.

It’s a surprisingly pleasant experience, too. Sitting higher up means you’ve got a great view of your surroundings, while this Cabriolet still offers a good amount of both boot and interior space.

Mini Convertible

Mini’s new Convertible will arrive in 2025

Mini’s Convertible has been a smash hit for the brand with buyers across the UK loving its combination of stylish good looks and nimble handling. The Mini Convertible has always favoured a cloth roof too – instead of a folding hard-top – but this has only tied into its retro aesthetic.

It’s available with a number of engines, too, with top-rung Cooper S versions being particularly sprightly.

Mazda MX-5

The MX-5 can be had with a choice of 1.5- and 2.0-litre engines. (Mazda)

Mazda’s MX-5 is seen by many as the go-to sports convertible. It has been on sale for many years and, through its various incarnations, has developed a reputation for being good value to run but also very exciting to drive.

Mazda recently added a folding hard-top version of the MX-5 to its roster – the RF – but, in truth, it’s the regular cloth-topped version which still feels like the best option.

Mercedes SL

The SL is far sharper looking than before

If you want comfort and sportiness combined in a convertible, then the answer has pretty much always been ‘Mercedes SL’. The latest version has shaken things up, however, chopping out the previous car’s folding metal hard top for a new, lighter fabric roof.

It’s sharper to drive than ever, too, while its long proportions give it a more supercar-esque design than before.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

(BMW)

You could argue that the BMW 4 Series Convertible is one of the best ‘everyday’ drop-tops around. It’s easy to drive, comfortable to live with and it’s available with a variety of engine choices, too, so there’s usually something to suit all types of drivers.

It’s got BMW’s latest technology inside, too, while BMW has also made a number of great colours available with the 4 Series – including a very striking green shade.

Audi TT

Audi marked 20 years of the TT with a special edition version. (Audi)

Audi might have confirmed that the TT is being discontinued, but that doesn’t stop this little roadster from being a great option. It’s still on sale, too, so buyers after a brand-new version have still got plenty of options.

Sharp and nimble to drive but equipped with some really clever technology, the TT is a convertible that you could quite happily drive every day.

Fiat 500

(Fiat)

Okay, so the Fiat 500 isn’t a fully-fledged convertible – it has a small retractable roof section instead of a completely folding top – but it’s still a great way to let a little bit of nature enter into the cabin.