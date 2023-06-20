First Drive: The Honda ZR-V is a fresh addition to the hybrid SUV market

Honda ZR-V

What is it?

The ZR-V uses the same powertrain as the Civic

>

It can be quite tough to keep up with the number of SUVs that are on sale, and given these high-riding models made up 57 per cent of the UK’s new car market in April 2023, it’s not surprising that this is the clear focus for most manufacturers.

Honda is no different, as this year sees the introduction of three new SUVs – a revamped version of the well-loved CR-V, the electric e:NY1 and the focus today, the ZR-V. It’s designed to slot between the HR-V and CR-V as a rival for the Nissan Qashqai, but in such a crowded and competitive segment, does this new Honda have what it takes?

What’s new?

The ZR-V is slightly shorter than the current HR-V

>

The ZR-V is a brand-new model for Honda, and though its design is quite different to the other cars in its range, plenty elsewhere is borrowed from Hondas. The firm admits ‘the front end [mechanically] is basically a Civic’, while the rear is a CR-V. By that we mean the powertrain (hybrid-only in Europe) is shared with Honda’s well-established Civic, while the rear suspension is essentially a CR-V.

It’s equipped with Honda’s latest safety systems from the offset, while the firm boasts of a ‘saloon-like driving experience’, just with the lofty seating position of an SUV.

What’s under the bonnet?

The front grille is quite prominent

>

Honda’s latest Civic (an impressive 11 generations in) arrived in the UK last year, with a key attraction being its hybrid powertrain, called e:HEV. The ZR-V borrows this exact setup, which pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two small electric motors. It’s an interesting hybrid setup in the fact the engine has the purpose of powering the motors for most of the time, though it can also drive the wheels directly when required.

The combined outputs of 181bhp and 315Nm of torque allow the ZR-V to accelerate from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds (hardly any slower than a Civic) with a top speed of 107mph. In terms of efficiency, Honda claims up to 48.7mpg and 130g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

The ZR-V feels more than competent in the bends

>

The latest Civic drives especially well, and Honda has managed to carry over much of the charm to the ZR-V too. It never feels overly bulky to drive, while the hybrid system is one of the best currently on the market. It’s smooth and instantaneous with its power delivery and doesn’t suffer from the lag that other hybrid systems use, predominantly those featuring a CVT gearbox. Interestingly, the ZR-V doesn’t really have a gearbox at all, though Honda has engineered ‘steps’ to feel like gears that make it more familiar to drive.

It’s a great all-rounder behind the wheel and appears to ride well on its standard 18-inch alloy wheels, though Spain’s smoother tarmac always helps. Refinement is generally excellent as the ZR-V feels quiet on the move, with the exception of during harsh acceleration when the engine can get a bit vocal. Through the corners, the ZR-V stays flat, while the well-weighted steering in Sport mode means it’s not a bad drive at all on a twistier stretch of tarmac.

How does it look?

The ZR-V is one of a number of new Honda SUVs to hit the scene soon

>

We’ve liked Honda’s design of late, especially with the eye-catching HR-V with its body-coloured grille, along with the classy Civic. But the ZR-V lacks some of the coherency of Honda’s other designs, and in truth looks a bit like a mash-up of other SUVs on the market, and in truth a bit bland.

But the overall design is smart enough, with a relatively subdued grille and L-shaped LED running lights grabbing the attention at the front end, while a larger spoiler at the back helps to give it a sporty stance. There’s a designated Sport trim too, which brings a honeycomb grille and black wheels.

In terms of dimensions, at 4.5m long, it’s around 22cm shorter than a current HR-V, but much closer to the current CR-V, which is only 6cm longer. That said, the new CR-V is set to increase noticeably in terms of size to bring further differentiation between the three SUVs.

What’s it like inside?

There are plenty of soft-touch materials inside

>

The cabin of the ZR-V closely mirrors that of the Civic, and that’s most certainly a good thing. Up front, there’s an easy-to-navigate nine-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, while the general quality is good, with soft-touch materials used in all the areas that matter. There’s a small storage under the area with the gear selector buttons (which the Civic doesn’t get), but it’s small and doesn’t seem like the best use of space.

But the ZR-V will also be a great fit for families thanks to plenty of rear seat space for taller passengers, though those in the back do feel quite perched up compared to those in the front that sit a bit lower.

On paper, the 380-litre boot seems a bit pokey – a Volkswagen Golf has slightly more space, for example – but the room on offer is good. Practical touches such as a parcel shelf that can fit beneath the boot floor and a scratch-resistant material for the boot plastic and lower door areas show Honda cares about everyday use. This is a car where substance leads over style.

What’s the spec like?

There’s a handy cubby underneath the gear selector area

>

The ZR-V comes in three trim levels, though we expect the entry-level Elegance trim will bring all the kit most would need. Features like heated seats, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control are all included.

The mid-range Sport brings more aggressive looks, but also electric front seats, wireless smartphone charging and an electric boot. Right at the top of the line-up, the Advance packs a heated steering wheel, full leather upholstery and a Bose sound system.

Verdict

In the crowded family SUV segment, standing out can be a tough ask. Though the ZR-V might lack the eye-catching light-up grille of the Hyundai Tucson and the fancy curved displays of the Kia Sportage, this Honda makes up for that with its sheer quiet brilliance.

Just like the Civic, the ZR-V impresses in most areas – its hybrid powertrain and interior being two real strengths – and doesn’t seem to have any real weaknesses. We suspect Honda might have quite the hit on its hands when the ZR-V arrives later in the year in the UK.