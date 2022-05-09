The best convertibles to enjoy the summer sun

Porsche 718 Boxster

The UK has some of the best sales of convertibles in the world as residents look to make the most of the rare periods of warm, sunny weather.

Looking at the forecast for the coming weeks, it appears May will be delightful, with temperatures set to rise above 20 degrees for the foreseeable future.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best convertibles on sale today, accounting for a wide range of budgets.

Mazda MX-5 – from £25,725

(Mazda)

If you’re looking for an affordable sports car, the Mazda MX-5 should be at the top of the list. The latest generation offers one of the purest driving experiences in the new car market, thanks to its simple layout and lightweight construction.

It looks great, has an interior with a hint of premium appeal (particularly in higher specifications) and a roof you can throw down in seconds. You can also pay about £2k extra to get a folding hardtop version, should that be more appealing.

Fiat 500 Convertible – from £31,485

(Fiat)

If style is your preference over driving thrills, why not take a look at the Fiat 500 Convertible? The dinky Italian supermini is now only available with an electric powertrain, which suits it perfectly.

This does make it a bit pricier than before, but Fiat has given it a fantastic design update and decent equipment levels to make up for it. It has an impressive range of almost 200 miles, too, making it surprisingly adept at longer distance drives.

Audi A5 Cabriolet – from £43,565

(Audi)

Stepping up a level now, we have the Audi A5 Cabriolet. This is fairly large and practical for a convertible, focusing more on style and comfort than being particularly sporty. If you want the high-performance RS5 it’s sadly not available as a drop-top.

That’s not a big problem, though, as the A5 Cabriolet brings one of the best cabins in the business as well as genuinely usable rear seats. With the roof up it’s so quiet you’d never know it’s not the coupe, either.

Ford Mustang Convertible – from £50,575

(Ford)

You’ll have to dive deeper into your pockets to get yourself a Ford Mustang but if it’s a performance convertible you want it offers so much more than the Audi.

While it lacks the A5’s interior class and quality, it makes up for it by having a glorious V8 engine under the bonnet. And there’s no better way to enjoy the sound of the 444bhp on offer than with the roof down. It’s available with a manual gearbox, too, for that old school purity.

Porsche 718 Boxster – from £49,000

(Porsche)

The Boxster used to have a bit of a reputation as the Porsche you bought because you couldn’t afford a 911. However, it has now carved itself out as a genuinely fantastic option for those who want a sports car that’s open to the elements.

If it’s within budget, the best option is the Boxster GTS 4.0. It costs from £70,000 but justifies this with its 395bhp 4.0-litre engine and countless mechanical upgrades that make it one of the best handling cars on sale.

Lexus LC Convertible – from £97,345

(Lexus)

The Lexus LC Convertible is not cheap, but it does provide an ownership experience few rivals can match up to. For a start, it looks fantastic, with genuine concept car styling making it stand out whatever the paint job.