UK Drive: The Kia EV6 is a hugely talented electric car

What is it?

The EV6 continues to be a radical electric car. (Kia)

It didn’t take long for Kia to prove it was a force to be reckoned with in the electric car world with the arrival of the e-Niro back in 2018, which brought a practical interior and long EV range at a great price.

But soon after, Kia started introducing its first bespoke electric model, with the EV6 launching in 2021 on a specific architecture that brought some major advancements in the electric car world. But things change quickly in the EV market, so is this Kia still good enough to compete with the best?

What’s new?

There are a range of fantastic design details on the EV6. (Kia)

While Kia has introduced a sportier GT model since the EV6’s first launch, not a lot else has changed with the ‘regular’ versions.

For some cars, this could prove a problem, but the EV6 was equipped with plenty of clever technology at launch, not least its 800-volt architecture which makes it one of the fastest-charging EVs around – just 18 minutes is needed to get the battery from 10 to 80 per cent with a fast enough unit. Even two years later, few electric cars can charge as quickly.

What’s under the bonnet?

The EV6 is one of the fastest-charging electric cars. (Kia)

All EV6s use the same 77.4kWh battery, which allows for a range of up to 328 miles in the most efficient version – the car we’re reviewing here, the entry-level, rear-wheel-drive Air model.

It packs a single electric motor developing 226bhp and 350Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 114mph.

If you want a bit more power and security of all-wheel-drive, the EV6 is available with a second electric motor that takes the power up to 321bhp. At the top of the tree sits the outrageous 577bhp GT model that can hit 60mph in just 3.3 seconds.

What’s it like to drive?

The EV6 is a great all-rounder. (Kia)

There’s a lot to like about the way the EV6 drives. Starting with its exceptional refinement, as even at motorway speeds there’s minimal road noise, and the combination of this, the EV6’s long range and fast charging speeds make it ideal for trips across the UK and further afield.

Despite being a fairly large crossover, the EV6 drives and handles keenly. This standard version might not have the ‘kick’ of acceleration when you put your foot down like other EVs, but it still offers more than enough pace. The only small complaint is that the ride is a touch unsettled around town and on uneven rural roads, with our test car even riding on the smallest 19-inch alloy wheels that are theoretically best for comfort.

How does it look?

Like other Hyundai and Genesis models that also use the same platform, the Kia EV6 is a deceptively big car, particularly when it comes to its width as it will take up most of a typical car park space. But other than when parking it doesn’t feel its size.

Even a few years after its launch, the design is still as striking, especially around the back where it gets a cool LED light bar that stretches right across the rear of the car. The design is quite different to anything else on sale, and isn’t the most obvious ‘SUV’.

What’s it like inside?

The EV6’s interior is especially modern. (Kia)

The main feeling inside the EV6 is the sheer level of space. The use of a platform designed purely for electric cars gives Kia more freedom, with far more floor area in the front and rear than a typical petrol model. There’s loads of room in the rear for adults, while the boot measures a handy 480 litres, though it’s a bit shallower than those of rivals.

The cabin is also dominated by a huge curved display that incorporates a touchscreen and digital dial display, both of which are great to use. Another cool touch is a strip of buttons beneath the touchscreen that have two uses – varying between climate settings and traditional audio functions at the press of a button. Though the EV6’s cabin is largely impressive, the quality isn’t great in places, with a cheap feeling to the gloss black surfaces and hard-backed front seats.

What’s the spec like?

The EV6’s interior is especially roomy. (Kia)

From the offset, the EV6 comes with a generous list of standard equipment. Even the entry-level Air trim we’re trying here comes with vegan leather seats, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and the impressive curved display we’ve already mentioned. The only two things it could do with are front parking sensors and an electric boot for this sort of money.

You do get both of these features with a new special-edition ‘Horizon’ trim, along with heated seats for those in the rear and electric front seats. At £45,995 – only £700 more than the Air version – this is the version to go for in the EV6 line-up.

Verdict

The Kia EV6 proved a ground-breaking electric car when it launched two years ago and even now it continues to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

A long electric range and extremely quick charging speeds make it suitable for long-distance runs, while its spacious interior and a good all-round driving experience add to the appeal. The Kia EV6 continues to sit right at the very top of the electric SUV market.