Skoda announces pricing of new Scala and Kamiq models

Skoda has announced the prices for its updated Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover, both of which are set to reach UK roads in 2024.

The Scala and Kamiq are two of Skoda’s smaller models, with the Scala being a Ford Focus-sized hatchback, while the Kamiq is a compact crossover that rivals the Nissan Juke.

Both were introduced in 2019 and have now had small updates to keep them fresh next to rivals. They’ve each had a light facelift with a newly-shaped grille and headlights, along with interior quality improvements and technology enhancements.

Both cars are only available with a choice of petrol engines, with a 1.0-litre petrol engine available with either 94bhp and 114bhp, as well as a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. Automatic DSG gearboxes are available on the two most powerful engines too.

Prices for the Scala start from £22,095 – an increase from £20,800 on the outgoing car, though more equipment is provided. Standard features include full LED headlights, an 8.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and dual-zone climate control. The mid-range SE L costs from £23,895, and brings 17-inch alloy wheels, a larger touchscreen and a full digital instrument cluster

At the top of the range, the flagship Monte Carlo brings a sporty bodykit, black detailing and a panoramic sunroof, starting from £27,795.

Newly updated Kamiq and Scala models will go on sale for retail customers on 3 October. New Scala priced from £22,095 OTR, new Kamiq from £24,030 OTR.

The trim levels and equipment are broadly mirrored on the Kamiq, which starts from £24,030 in SE guise (up from £22,780), £27,175 in the SE L grade and £29,275 for the flagship Monte Carlo model.