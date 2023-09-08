Peugeot reveals first pictures of new 3008

Peugeot has revealed its new 3008 in the first undisguised images of the upcoming crossover.

While due to be revealed in full next week, Peugeot has shown off the first preview images of the new car. Revealed in electric e-3008 guise, it adopts quite a substantially different look to the existing model.

The current-generation 3008 made quite a statement with its bolder design, and really helped to take Peugeot to a more upmarket status, and that looks to be something this new model continues.

Featuring various styling cues from Peugeot’s Inception concept car shown at the start of 2023, the new model gets a three-claw lighting signature at both the front and rear. It’s also the first carfrom the French firm that gets new PEUGEOT lettering at the rear in place of conventional badging.

The new 3008 adopts a coupe-like shape. (Peugeot)

Most noticeable is the new 3008’s more coupe-like profile, with the rear tapering away into a sloped rear window and small ducktail. Meanwhile at the front there’s a new textured body-coloured grille that certainly makes the crossover stand out.

Peugeot has revealed no new details about the 3008, but we do know it will be available with petrol and hybrid engines alongside the new electric version. This new 3008 will also be the first designed around a new Stellantis platform that will be used in a whole range of upcoming models.

Inside, the new 3008 will also be the first Peugeot to feature the latest iteration of the brand’s i-Cockpit infotainment system, featuring a curved panoramic display.