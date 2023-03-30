Renault’s new small electric car platform to be 30 per cent cheaper to make than current models

Renault 5 Prototype

Renault has confirmed new details about its new generation of small EVs, including that it is looking to bring down manufacturing costs by 30 per cent.

Next year will see the introduction of a revived Renault 5, which aims to reignite the spark of the classic model for a new generation. Already shown in concept form, this electric ‘5’ is set to be unveiled in 2024 and will be the first EV to sit on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-B EV platform, specifically designed for smaller electric cars.

However, Renault has been able to take 70 per cent of the parts used in its CMF-B platform, used for regular combustion cars and hybrid models. As a result, the firm says this EV platform is ‘30 per cent cheaper to manufacture’ than the French firm’s current Zoe, which has been on sale for a number of years.

Renault’s new EV platform aims to significantly bring down costs. (Renault)

Renault says its new small EVs will be the ‘benchmark for its segment in terms of driving pleasure’, and will allow various types and sizes of models to be created from the same platform. A slightly larger Renault 4 crossover will also be based on these same underpinnings, for example.

The electrical ‘engine’ in Renault’s future EVs will also be smaller and lighter than those used on the current Zoe, while also using a battery weighing less and taking up less space.